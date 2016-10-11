BRIEF-Canadian energy minister says glad "safety and integrity of the oil pipeline system was not compromised"
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
* Canadian energy minister says glad "safety and integrity of the oil pipeline system was not compromised" after activists' actions, says monitoring situation closely
* Canadian energy minister says safety and security of energy infrastructure is a top priority, adds that tampering with energy infrastructure is dangerous and unacceptable Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.