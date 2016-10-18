LONDON Oct 18 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** STOXX 600 +1.2%, FTSE 100 +0.9%

** Pandora +6%, top performer across the region, Burberry the worst

** European banks get an upgrade at BofA-ML

** Elsewhere, sterling hits an 11-day high

** U.S. stock futures +0.5%