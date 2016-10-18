BRIEF-Jordan's Housing Bank board approves capital increase
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
LONDON Oct 18 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** STOXX 600 +1.4%, at day's highs, FTSE 100 +1.2%
** European banks up 2%, Goldman earnings beat helps
** Just 5 stocks on the FTSE 100 in the red, Burberry struggles
** Other big movers: Pandora +7%, Dominos +5%, Bureau Veritas -5%
** U.S. stock futures +0.6%
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.