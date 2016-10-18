LONDON Oct 18 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** STOXX 600 +1.4%, at day's highs, FTSE 100 +1.2%

** European banks up 2%, Goldman earnings beat helps

** Just 5 stocks on the FTSE 100 in the red, Burberry struggles

** Other big movers: Pandora +7%, Dominos +5%, Bureau Veritas -5%

** U.S. stock futures +0.6%