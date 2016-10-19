UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 St. Jude CEO, in conference call with analysts:
* Says expects short seller Muddy Waters to continue to "mislead" investors, patients about cyber safety of its implantable heart devices
* Says Muddy Waters attempting to "sensationalize, confuse and misrepresent" cyber security of St. Jude devices for its own financial gain
* Says continues to believe allegations of cyber security problems with its heart devices are without merit
* Says expects Abbott Laboratories to complete its purchase of St. Jude by end of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: