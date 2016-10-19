Oct 19 St. Jude CEO, in conference call with analysts:

* Says expects short seller Muddy Waters to continue to "mislead" investors, patients about cyber safety of its implantable heart devices

* Says Muddy Waters attempting to "sensationalize, confuse and misrepresent" cyber security of St. Jude devices for its own financial gain

* Says continues to believe allegations of cyber security problems with its heart devices are without merit

* Says expects Abbott Laboratories to complete its purchase of St. Jude by end of year.