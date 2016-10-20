** S&P 500 continues to gyrate in a range, and not
surprisingly, studies present a mixed picture; should ultimately
lead to a breakout, sustained trend. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2em8hwl
** Since peaking on Aug 15, SPX has fallen as much as 3.6
pct in what has been an especially choppy affair
** In fact, over the past 30 trading days, SPX has not been
up, or down, more than 2 days in a row
** Lack of clear up and down waves since Aug high would tend
to suggest overall pattern is corrective
** However, until SPX can overwhelm resistance, confirm end
to pattern, risk remains for a deeper drop
** That said, breadth/momentum measures continue to
deteriorate, and longer-term momentum measures are
diverging
** However, volatility-based indicators have calmed
, new lows have not been ominously expanding
, and buyback/div ratio action constructive
** One such volatility-based study, derived from SPX short
and mid-term VIX futures ETNs , now bullish, but
pattern highlights bull/bear struggle
** Since early Sept, measure trapped between converging
trendlines, headed for breakout
** Thus watch SPX levels; clearing Oct 10 high (2169.90)
should look bullish; index will likely exceed 2190/2200 barrier
as the correction would be over
** Violating 2114.72 Oct 13 low, however, can keep index on
back foot, threaten 1991.68 post-Brexit low