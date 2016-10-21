SAO PAULO Oct 21 Brazil's Cosan SA
and Royal-Dutch Shell are in advanced talks to define
the ownership of their joint venture Raizen formed in 2011,
according to a story published in the Valor Economico newspaper
on Friday
* A new accord between the two stakeholders of the 50-50
joint venture Raizen has not be formalized
* Cosan did not comment on the report and Shell is in its
quiet period ahead of earnings, the paper said
* The current accord between the parners gives both sides
the right to buyout the other after the 10th and 15th year from
the formation of Raizen
* But the companies are interested in closing a new deal
that will more clearly define the terms and ownership stakes of
Raizen going forward
* The paper did not name its sources for the story
* It said both sides were in agreement of the eventual
ownership breakdown of the company but were merely defining how
it would be run under the new agreement