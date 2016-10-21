SAO PAULO Oct 21 Brazil's Cosan SA and Royal-Dutch Shell are in advanced talks to define the ownership of their joint venture Raizen formed in 2011, according to a story published in the Valor Economico newspaper on Friday

* A new accord between the two stakeholders of the 50-50 joint venture Raizen has not be formalized

* Cosan did not comment on the report and Shell is in its quiet period ahead of earnings, the paper said

* The current accord between the parners gives both sides the right to buyout the other after the 10th and 15th year from the formation of Raizen

* But the companies are interested in closing a new deal that will more clearly define the terms and ownership stakes of Raizen going forward

* The paper did not name its sources for the story

* It said both sides were in agreement of the eventual ownership breakdown of the company but were merely defining how it would be run under the new agreement