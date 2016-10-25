Oct 25 Merck, in conference call with industry
analysts:
* Says expects prescription volume growth of Januvia next
year to largely offset price pressures
* Says company primarily interested in "bolt on" deals
* Says has seen increased testing for PD-L1 biomarker since
successful Keytruda lung-cancer trials
* Says expects Keytruda to become leading treatment in
second-line lung cancer
* Says expects PD-L1 testing to increase significantly,
ultimately in 80 to 85 percent of lung cancer patients
* Says Keytruda sales growth will help company weather
expected pricing pressures on its roster of medicines
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)