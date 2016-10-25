BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 25 Freeport-McMoRan
* CEO says Congo state miner Gecamines' claim of pre-emptive rights on Tenke mine has no legal basis
* Freeport CEO says shortfall in 2016 copper production at its Indonesia operations will be "substantially recovered" in 2017 and "fully recovered" in 2018
* Freeport CEO says does not expect to do any more mining asset sales, may sell more oil and gas assets
* Ceo says small increases in copper demand or supply disruptions could move market to deficit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru