Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Barrick Gold
* Continues to consider dividend increase, but first focus is debt reduction -President
* Barrick says partnerships are core to strategy, expect to see more, when asked about Chinese miner interest in Veladero mine-President
* Barrick would consider selling core mines, which are "greater value" and offer "ability to do something strategic"-President
* Barrick declines comment on Reuters report it held talks with Shandong and Zijin on selling 50 percent stake in Veladero-President
* Barrick sees El Indio belt, where Veladero based, "great opportunity" for partnerships for future development of assets, deposits-{resident
* Barrick says process to sell Kalgoorlie Super Pit mine in Australia "robust", interest from inside and outside Australia-President Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor)
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.