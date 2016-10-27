Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Suncor Energy
* Says does not need to do any more M&A deals, window of opportunity for acquisitions may be closing with oil around $50/bbl
* Suncor says will likely sell some non-core wind assets with value of C$275 million in next 12 months
* Suncor says expecting to deliver 2016 capital program between C$5.8 billion and C$6.0 billion
* Suncor CEO says not considering transformational North Sea deal, not marketing retail assets and not currently involved in any sales process for a refinery
* Suncor CEO says speculation about company building up a war chest for acquisitions are "overcooked"
* Suncor says capital spending budget for 2017 will be set at around C$5 billion
* Suncor says probably not going to approve any major capital projects this decade, will start looking at them again in 2020, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.