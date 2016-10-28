BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
** iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF hitting fresh 3-mth lows; bear trend from its late Sept high remains intact
** IBB falling 2.5 pct, bringing YTD loss to 23.5 pct; stark contrast to 25 pct 2016 rise for Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index as health care and related sub sectors acutely underperform tech, hardware, and energy, and more lately, financials
** Major IBB constituent Amgen sliding nearly 11 pct today as analysts predict Enbrel sales poised to decline
** IBB breaking its 200-WMA (now $265.29) and remains on track to test its 2016 lows ($240.03/$240.30). Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2fnikU7
** This, while IBB / S&P 500 ratio hitting its lowest levels since May 2014; longer-term trend of underperformance prevails
** Since the ETF's choppy overlapping pattern off its early 2016 trough suggests a protracted correction, new lows should ultimately follow; 50-pct Fibo retracement of 2008/2015 advance ($228.97)
** ETF will need to reverse over $276.63 to suggest coming to life again, but $301.44 Fibo resistance should remain an especially tough hurdle
** Top IBB holdings by pct TNA end-Sept include: Biogen , Gilead Sciences, and Amgen
