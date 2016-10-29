Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
Oct 28 Tesla Motors Inc
Solarcity Corp
* Tesla's Musk says solar roof tiles will be about 98 percent as efficient as traditional panels
* Solarcity CTO Peter Rive says solar roof product could have 5 percent market share for roofs within a year or two
* Tesla's Musk says rollout of solar roofs would be "unwieldy" if Tesla and SolarCity are not a combined company
* Tesla's Musk says expects to start installing solar roofs next summer Further company coverage: (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Sandra Maler)
STUTTGART, Jan 27 German car parts maker Bosch reported a slide in profits for 2016 as it invested in the development of products for connected and electric vehicles.
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.