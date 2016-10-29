Oct 28 Tesla Motors Inc

Solarcity Corp

* Tesla's Musk says solar roof tiles will be about 98 percent as efficient as traditional panels

* Solarcity CTO Peter Rive says solar roof product could have 5 percent market share for roofs within a year or two

* Tesla's Musk says rollout of solar roofs would be "unwieldy" if Tesla and SolarCity are not a combined company

* Tesla's Musk says expects to start installing solar roofs next summer Further company coverage: (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Sandra Maler)