REFILE-With plastic bags and plates, China tries to cure its corn hangover
* China has bought corn for years to boost incomes, food security
** S&P 500 violating its mid-Oct trough amid deteriorating internals and bubbling volatility; SPX at its lowest level since early Jul. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2fBlvYi
** SPX on track for 6th straight day of losses, longest streak since last summer. Last time index fell 7 straight days was Aug 2011, per Thomson Reuters data
** Support breaks could easily accelerate given broad weakness and rising vol measures
** VIX spikes to 20. It last closed around these levels in the aftermath of the Brexit selloff late June
** SPX has taken out its 2114.72 mid-Oct trough and now testing support line from Sept low (2109)
** This as New High New Low data adds weight to bear case, and breadth/momentum continues to decline
** Meanwhile, CBOE Volatility Index and CBOE Nasdaq 100 Volatility Index have popped to 7 and 18-week highs
** Thus, SPX close below 2109 can lead to test of its 200-DMA (now 2079.99). However, given monthly divergences, index can threaten its 1991.68 post-Brexit low as a decline gains steam
** SPX vaulting back over late Oct high (2154.79) and resistance line from late-Aug (now 2165), however, coupled with improving breadth and calming vol, would suggest worst is over
