Nov 2 Allergan, in conference call with analysts:

* CEO Brent Saunders says takes personal responsibility for widely missing earnings target in third quarter

* CEO says company did not anticipate sales declines of products facing generic competition, including Namenda

* Says expects Phase II Botox depression data in second half 2017

* Says expects to seek widened approval for Vraylar in first half 2017 to treat negative symptoms of schizophrenia

* Says committed to raising its dividend annually

* CEO predicts top-tier growth and productivity in 2017 and beyond

* CEO says expects very stable company drug prices in 2017 and 2018

* CEO says company has "firepower" to pursue "stepping stone" deals.

* CEO says by far the most accretive thing company can do is buy back its own shares