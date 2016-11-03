Nov 3 Canada will let international
investors own a total of 49 percent of a canadian airline, up
from 25 percent - transport minister
* No single international investor, or group of
international investors, will be allowed to own more than 25
percent of a canadian airline - minister
* New investment rules will boost competition and allow the
creation of new low cost airlines in Canada - minister
* Although new rules not in place yet, Ottawa will
immediately let Canada Jetlines and Enerjet seek increased
international investment - minister
* Canada will introduce railways legislation next year
addressing future of grain revenue cap and interswitching -
transport minister
(Reporting by David Ljunggren)