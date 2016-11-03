** At 7 straight down days, S&P 500 has now matched
streaks not seen since 2011; but daily RSI testing troughs of
past 2 years, suggesting a market ripe for bounce
** SPX has not had a run of 7 straight lower closes since
Nov 2011 (streak also occurred in Jul/Aug 2011). Index has not
seen 8 straight down days since Oct 2008
** Daily RSI has fallen under 30 level (23 close Weds);
testing past 2-year's troughs. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2ehOcEs
** Lowest reading over this period with Aug 2015 swoon; RSI
hit 10, all other bottoms 20-30
** Thus, although SPX only down 4.6 pct from Aug peak at its
worst, ripe for snap back
** Solid RSI close back over 30, coupled with strong
advance/decline ratios and SPX V-bottom,
however, likely needed to add credence to a bottom
** That said, CBOE S&P 500 Correlation Index nearing
price/time targets suggesting market low near
** SPX significant support at 200-DMA (now 2082.34) ahead of
2020/1991.68 area (including post-Brexit low)
** SPX vaulting back over 2114.72 will look constructive
shorter-term, but index will still need to clear additional
hurdles in 2145/2165 area
** In any event, sudden lack of leadership a concern as tech
and energy stumble ; and although VIX
elevated, has not yet had a decisive spike/reversal