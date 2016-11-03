** At 7 straight down days, S&P 500 has now matched streaks not seen since 2011; but daily RSI testing troughs of past 2 years, suggesting a market ripe for bounce

** SPX has not had a run of 7 straight lower closes since Nov 2011 (streak also occurred in Jul/Aug 2011). Index has not seen 8 straight down days since Oct 2008

** Daily RSI has fallen under 30 level (23 close Weds); testing past 2-year's troughs. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2ehOcEs

** Lowest reading over this period with Aug 2015 swoon; RSI hit 10, all other bottoms 20-30

** Thus, although SPX only down 4.6 pct from Aug peak at its worst, ripe for snap back

** Solid RSI close back over 30, coupled with strong advance/decline ratios and SPX V-bottom, however, likely needed to add credence to a bottom

** That said, CBOE S&P 500 Correlation Index nearing price/time targets suggesting market low near

** SPX significant support at 200-DMA (now 2082.34) ahead of 2020/1991.68 area (including post-Brexit low)

** SPX vaulting back over 2114.72 will look constructive shorter-term, but index will still need to clear additional hurdles in 2145/2165 area

** In any event, sudden lack of leadership a concern as tech and energy stumble ; and although VIX elevated, has not yet had a decisive spike/reversal