Nov 3 JPMorgan Chase & Co -
* JPMorgan expects card net revenue rate to dip to around 10
percent in Q4, then rebound in 2017- Executive
* JPMorgan Chief Executive for Cards, Kevin Watters, speaks
to bank analysts in Boston
* JPMorgan expects 2017 card net revenue rate to be about
10.5 percent, then move toward target 11.25 percent- Executive
* JPMorgan card Executive: Mobile phones and digital wallets
still less than 1 percent of transactions and will be 'for a
while'
* JPMorgan Card Executive: Customer shift to pay with phones
and digital wallets likely on unpredictable path
* JPMorgan Card Executive: Deal for Walmart to offer 'Chase
ay' wallet shows bank's drive to have digital payment tools
ready wherever customers might want
Source text - [bit.ly/2fHFBjp]
