BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 TransCanada Corp
* Says evaluating ways to engage new U.S. administration on benefits, jobs and tax revenues of Keystone XL pipeline
* Says remains fully committed to building Keystone XL pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent