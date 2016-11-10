BRIEF-Constellation Brands names Bill Newlands as chief operating officer
* Constellation Brands Inc - in his new role, Newlands will oversee beer division, wine & spirits division and growth organization
Nov 10 Liberty Media
* Chairman John Malone predicts stronger dollar, accelerated growth, some inflation under Trump Administration-Liberty investor conference
* "I think the regulatory aspects of a Republican administration will be favorable"-Malone on implications for businesses Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel)
* TriState Capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Lam Research Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended December 25, 2016