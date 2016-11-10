Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* Brazil's Petrobras has finalized operations necessary to start output at Libra area in Santos basin

* Brazil's Petrobras says well 3-rjs-739a in Libra was subject of preparation works

* Petrobras is the operator in Libra and holds a 40 percent share in the consortium that includes Shell (20 percent), Total (20 percent), CNPC (10 percent) e CNOOC (10 percent) Further company coverage: