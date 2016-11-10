BRIEF-Avinger announces outcomes from pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
Nov 10 Buckeye Partners LP :
* Says Laurel Pipeline was temporarily out of service due to third party maintenance
* The line is confirmed for restart at 5 p.m. EST * There is no product release incident on the Laurel Pipeline system, spokesman says in email
* The Laurel Pipeline serves other Pennsylvania markets from Philadelphia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devika Krishna Kumar)
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
* Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on cost savings and said strong pricing and an expected rebound in coal volumes should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.