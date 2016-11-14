LONDON Nov 14 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European stocks give up nearly all the morning's gains

** Bond proxies the biggest drags, utilities at 3-yr lows

** Staples, energy, telcos all lower too

** Bond yield spike dims appeal of dividends

** Financials continue run as sector rotation, M&A talk helps

** S&P 500 futures off earlier highs too, briefly dip into the red