Nov 29 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Scotiabank ceo says strong capital position can enable
bank to growth through acquisitions
* Scotiabank cfo says very comfortable with residential
mortgage book, says high quality and low risk
* Scotiabank cfo says optimistic will maintain and grow
market share in residential mortgages
* Scotiabank cfo says welcomes regulatory changes that help
moderate residential mortgage market
* Scotiabank ceo says remains confident in medium term
growth objectives in mexico despite u.s. Election result
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)