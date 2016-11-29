BRIEF-Starbucks executive chairman Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 mln
* Starbucks Corp - executive chairman Howard Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $20.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 29 Enbridge Inc
* Says pleased by Canadian government approval of Line 3 replacement project, disappointed by Northern Gateway rejection
* Enbridge says will assess alternatives and consult with partners after Northern Gateway rejection
* Enbridge says anticipated in-service date for Line 3 is 2019 pending U.S. regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
* Copper One responds to Quebec Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources' press release announcing their intention to suspend Copper One's claims in the Lac Barriere area
* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing