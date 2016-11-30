BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple says has requested meeting with Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Council to discuss how could rebuild relationship
* North Dakota Governor says has never contemplated forcibly removing people from Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp
* North Dakota Governor says 'probably not feasible' to reroute Dakota Access Pipeline
* North Dakota Governor says never had plans to block food, clothing or other supplies from pipeline protest camp
* North Dakota Governor says would be 'huge mistake from a humanitarian standpoint' to block any supplies to protest camp
* North Dakota Governor says emergency responders will attempt to serve pipeline protesters, but will be contingent on weather conditions for foreseeable future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.