Dec 1 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

* Cibc retail head says comfortable with stronger growth rates than rivals in residential mortgage market

* Cibc retail head says bank will continue to look to have mortgage growth

* Cibc ceo says strategic priority is to maintain strong capital ratios

* Cibc cfo says doesn't anticipate any more significant restructuring charges

* Cibc ceo says will continue to target eps growth of 5 percent annually, roe target reset to 15 percent

* Cibc ceo says eps target will be harder to achieve in 2017 but will try to do so Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)