BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce
* Cibc retail head says comfortable with stronger growth rates than rivals in residential mortgage market
* Cibc retail head says bank will continue to look to have mortgage growth
* Cibc ceo says strategic priority is to maintain strong capital ratios
* Cibc cfo says doesn't anticipate any more significant restructuring charges
* Cibc ceo says will continue to target eps growth of 5 percent annually, roe target reset to 15 percent
* Cibc ceo says eps target will be harder to achieve in 2017 but will try to do so Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.