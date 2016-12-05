Dec 5 (Reuters) -
* T-Mobile US Inc is "extremely confident" on
executing on fourth-quarter forecast: T-Mobile CFO
* T-Mobile is "bullish" on its "growth momentum" moving
forward: T-Mobile CFO
* T-Mobile is "on the path to margin expansion" by
leveraging fixed business costs and bringing in efficiencies:
T-Mobile CFO
* With Binge On, T-Mobile complies with regulations:
T-Mobile CFO
* If the Title II aspect of net neutrality rules is
overturned, there could be more innovation: T-Mobile CFO
* New Donald Trump administration will lead to "less
regulation" and will be a "real positive" for telecom industry:
T-Mobile CFO
* There will be "more openness" to industry consolidation
under new Donald Trump administration: T-Mobile CFO
* AT&T Inc's DirecTV Now video streaming service and
Time Warner Inc deal will be "positive" for T-Mobile:
T-Mobile CFO
* As AT&T will focus on "adjacencies" or new businesses,
T-Mobile will continue to focus on the wireless business:
T-Mobile CFO
(Reporting By Malathi Nayak)