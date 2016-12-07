Dec 7 (Reuters) -

* Comcast Corp's wireless service to roll out in mid-2017: Comcast CFO

* Comcast is "optimistic" about its wireless service to be launched through its agreement With Verizon Communications Inc to resell the wireless provider's cellular service: Comcast CFO

* Comcast is "very hopeful" about new Trump administration and its corporate tax reform policy: Comcast CFO