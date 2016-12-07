Dec 7 U.S. drugmakers trade group PhRMA, in
response to President-Elect Trump statement that he will bring
down drug prices:
* PhRMA says government mandates, interventions are not
right means of addressing prescription drug costs
* Trade group says looking forward to working with Trump
Administration next year to enhance competitive private market,
ensure drug access
* Trade group statement follows comment from Trump in Time
Magazine interview that he will "bring down drug prices"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)