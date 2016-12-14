BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy to settle bankruptcy related claims
* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing
Dec 14 Bank of Canada 22-day T-bill auction yields average 0.516 percent.
Source text for Eikon: here (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing
BRASILIA, Jan 26 Canada has signaled it is willing to negotiate with Brazil to resolve a feud over funding for jet maker Bombardier Inc that threatens to turn into an international trade dispute, Brazilian Trade Minister Marcos Pereira said Thursday.
CHICAGO, Jan 26 Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest construction and equipment maker, forecast 2017 profit sharply below analysts' estimates, hurt by sluggish demand in the construction and energy industries.