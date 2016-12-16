BRIEF-S&P revises Turkey sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable
* S&P revises Turkey sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; current rating is BB
** DJI continuing its post-election surge, will record a 6th-straight higher weekly close if finishes Friday above 19756.85; index now up 11 pct over this period
** However, the last such run marked a top and preceded a sharp retreat Chart: reut.rs/2hBV9Wt
** That 10 pct run ended Nov 6, 2015. The index sold off 11 pct on a weekly closing basis into Feb
** Add in that spread between NYSE new yearly highs and new yearly lows has slipped into negative territory
** For this recent move, number of new highs has so far peaked at 484 on Dec 08; has dropped off sharply as DJI hit its 19966.43 peak
** Meanwhile, new lows rising to 126, hitting a 4-week high Thurs as NH-NL spread fell to -12
** And build in new lows now slightly greater than occurred into that early Nov 2015 DJI top
** Thus, despite euphoria of potential win streak, and talk of DJI gunning for an arbitrary round number, broader markets showing signs of internal deterioration
