Plains All American Pipeline to buy gathering system in Permian Basin
Jan 24 Plains All American Pipeline LP said on Tuesday it bought a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.2 billion.
Dec 15 Canada's Athabasca Oil Corp
* Says Statoil's undeveloped corner project 'highly prospective,' good for future development with higher crude prices
* Says after buying Statoil ASA's oil sands projects in Canada that 2017 capital will be C$95 million to $C110 million
* Says Statoil's Leismer project will generate C$100 million in operating income in 2017
* Canada's Athabasca says light oil production in 2017 will be 6,500 to 7,000 barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million