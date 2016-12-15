BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 15 The Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta is cutting its January synthetic crude production by around 800,000 barrels to 10 million barrels for the month, according to three trading sources
** Traders say Syncrude is still producing at strong rates compared to historical averages, not a big cut for this time of year
** Syncrude, majority owned by Suncor Energy can produce around 355,000 barrels per day when running at full capacity (Reporting by Nia Williams, Catherine Ngai and Liz Hampton)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.