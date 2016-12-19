Dec 19 Blackberry Ltd CEO John Chen, speaking in Ottawa:

* Said autonomous driving project could create 650 jobs over period of years

* Blackberry will partner with University of Waterloo, Polysync and Renesas Electronics to build autonomous vehicle

* Chen said Blackberry will spend about C$100 million in next few years on autonomous driving facility Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alastair Sharpe in Ottawa)