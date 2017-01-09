BRIEF-ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30
* ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 3.23% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015
Jan 9 Celgene
* CEO says 2016 sales $11.2 billion
* Celgene sees 2017 adjusted EPS $7.10 to $7.75, revenue $13 billion to $13.4 billion
* Celgene sees 2017 Revlimid sales $8 billion to $8.3 billion
* Celgene sees 2020 sales greater than $21 billion
* Celgene says expects to file seeking approval for Ozanimod in multiple sclerosis by year end
* Celgene CEO says 4 of 14 products in development have multibillion-dollar potential
* Celgene says 2020 forecast largely based on growing existing products
* Celgene says "vast majority" of growth projections based on volume rather than price increases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
* ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 3.23% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015
Jan 25 The prescribing label for Biogen Inc's big-selling oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera has been updated to include a warning of potential liver injury that could require hospitalization, the company said on Wednesday.
* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: