BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its JV with Trinseo - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 9 Gilead Sciences Inc
* Gilead exec says slowdown in patients starting hepatitis c therapies to continue in 2017
* Gilead exec says hep c sales slowdown most apparent in Japan, southern Europe and United States - JP Morgan healthcare conference
* Gilead COO Kevin Young says not sure when hepatitis c sales decline will bottom out Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* On Jan 19, 2017, units entered into incremental amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 6, 2015
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri