Jan 10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb CEO says expects oncology portfolio
to be impacted by competition in 2017, particularly in lung
cancer
* Bristol-Myers sees potential for pivotal data from 14
trials in 10 tumor types over next 24 months
* Bristol-Myers sees operating expenses remaining at 2016
level of about $9 billion through 2020
* Bristol-Myers CEO says business development remains key
component of research and development strategy - JP Morgan
Healthcare Conference
(Reporting By Bill Berkrot)