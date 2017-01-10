Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 10 (Reuters) -
* Canada Trade Minister Freeland becomes foreign affairs minister, retains Canada-U.S. relations file, including trade relations -official statement
* Canada appoints Francois-Philippe Champagne as international trade minister, Ahmed Hussen as immigration minister For further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)