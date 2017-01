LONDON Jan 11 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** The FTSE 100 up again, for a record 12th straight day

** Total gains of 3.5 pct muted vs prior streaks

** UK supermarkets rally as Sainsbury adds to optimism on sector

** Cobham slides, down as much as 20 pct earlier

** Elsewhere in Europe, STOXX recovers earlier losses

** Markets on edge ahead of Trump news conference later in the day