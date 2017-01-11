BRIEF-Centerra Gold hedges portion of 2017 copper production
* Centerra Gold Inc says has no plans to hedge any of unstreamed gold production from mount milligan
Jan 11 Abbvie Inc
* Abbvie sees 2017 adjusted EPS growth of 13-15 percent - JP Morgan Healthcare Conference
* Abbvie CEO says no product price increases to exceed single digits percentage
* Abbvie CEO says still sees annual Humira sales exceeding $18 billion by 2020
* Abbvie sees at least 7 drugs in clinical trials from Stemcentrx in 2017
* Abbvie CEO says has 8 near-term growth assets worth $25-$30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
* GARTNER - CO AND ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT AMONG GARTNER, OTHER LOAN PARTIES PARTY THERETO, LENDERS PARTY THERETO AND JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.
* On January 18, 2017 co, unit entered into a series of agreements - SEC filing