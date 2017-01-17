NEW YORK, Jan 17 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley said revenue from
fixed income trading in the fourth quarter almost trebled from a
year before to US$1.5bn, benefitting from its restructuring of
the business a year ago.
Morgan Stanley cut its staff in fixed income, currency and
commodities (FICC) by 25% in the fourth quarter of 2015, but
vowed to maintain revenue from the group at roughly US$1bn a
quarter, or US$4bn a year.
Its restructuring had a difficult start after a tough first
quarter to 2016, but the investment bank easily beat
expectations in the second, third and fourth quarters last year,
earning US$5.1bn from fixed income trading, up 19% from 2015.
Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan said
on Tuesday the bank's macro businesses benefited from increased
volume and rates and repositioning in currency trading, as the
markets repriced the path for US monetary and fiscal policy
following the November election.
Credit trading activity, however, was slower than the third
quarter although the general environment remained relatively
benign, Pruzan said.
"We feel pretty good about what we did in restructuring the
business," Pruzan told analysts. "We restructured and changed
our businesses around the globe and I think that global network
is accruing benefits to us as we have seen others around the
globe disrupted."
Revenue from equity trading surged 7% to US$1.95bn, although
itr was off 1% for the full year compared to a strong
performance in 2015. It was the third consecutive year the bank
increased wallet share to 20% in equity trading, maintaining
revenues in excess of US$8bn in a shrinking market.
Morgan Stanley posted one of it best quarters in M&A
advisory since the financial crisis in the fourth quarter. The
bank reported revenue of US$628m from advisory, up 22% from the
year ago quarter.
Revenue from debt underwriting was also strong in the
quarter, up 22% from the year ago period at US$421m.
Equity underwriting continued to be a drag, however,
slumping 36% to US$225m in the fourth quarter compared to the
year ago period.
"The year was more challenging for the equity underwriting
market since volatility and idiosyncratic risk events kept many
would-be issuers on the sidelines," said Morgan Stanley Chief
Executive James Gorman. He said the bank maintained its market
share in ECM, however. "Looking to 2017, we are optimistic and
see upside from a normalization of volumes."
Overall investment banking revenue was up 5% in the fourth
quarter from a year ago, but was down 15% for 2016 compared to
2015, dragged down by a 26% decline in underwriting revenue.
For the year, revenue from advisory was up 13% to US$2.2bn.
The bank reported total revenue of US$9bn with a return on
equity of 8%, just shy of its current goal of 9%-11%.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Steve Slater)