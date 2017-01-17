NEW YORK, Jan 17 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley said revenue from fixed income trading in the fourth quarter almost trebled from a year before to US$1.5bn, benefitting from its restructuring of the business a year ago.

Morgan Stanley cut its staff in fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) by 25% in the fourth quarter of 2015, but vowed to maintain revenue from the group at roughly US$1bn a quarter, or US$4bn a year.

Its restructuring had a difficult start after a tough first quarter to 2016, but the investment bank easily beat expectations in the second, third and fourth quarters last year, earning US$5.1bn from fixed income trading, up 19% from 2015.

Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan said on Tuesday the bank's macro businesses benefited from increased volume and rates and repositioning in currency trading, as the markets repriced the path for US monetary and fiscal policy following the November election.

Credit trading activity, however, was slower than the third quarter although the general environment remained relatively benign, Pruzan said.

"We feel pretty good about what we did in restructuring the business," Pruzan told analysts. "We restructured and changed our businesses around the globe and I think that global network is accruing benefits to us as we have seen others around the globe disrupted."

Revenue from equity trading surged 7% to US$1.95bn, although itr was off 1% for the full year compared to a strong performance in 2015. It was the third consecutive year the bank increased wallet share to 20% in equity trading, maintaining revenues in excess of US$8bn in a shrinking market.

Morgan Stanley posted one of it best quarters in M&A advisory since the financial crisis in the fourth quarter. The bank reported revenue of US$628m from advisory, up 22% from the year ago quarter.

Revenue from debt underwriting was also strong in the quarter, up 22% from the year ago period at US$421m.

Equity underwriting continued to be a drag, however, slumping 36% to US$225m in the fourth quarter compared to the year ago period.

"The year was more challenging for the equity underwriting market since volatility and idiosyncratic risk events kept many would-be issuers on the sidelines," said Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman. He said the bank maintained its market share in ECM, however. "Looking to 2017, we are optimistic and see upside from a normalization of volumes."

Overall investment banking revenue was up 5% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, but was down 15% for 2016 compared to 2015, dragged down by a 26% decline in underwriting revenue.

For the year, revenue from advisory was up 13% to US$2.2bn.

The bank reported total revenue of US$9bn with a return on equity of 8%, just shy of its current goal of 9%-11%. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Steve Slater)