UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 31 Apple Inc
* Apple CFO Luca Maestri tells Reuters iPhone 7 Plus demand was stronger than supply in dec-quarter
* Apple's Maestri says iPhone 7 Plus supply/demand returned to balance in January
* Apple's Maestri says strong dollar impacted revenue guidance for March quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Noel Randewich)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources