Feb 2 Merck & Co Inc
* Merck & Co CEO says business development a priority with
focus on augmenting early and mid-stage pipeline
* Merck & Co CEO says encouraged by first meeting with
President Trump
* Merck sees higher expenses 1H 2017 due to further Keytruda
development
* Merck CEO says confident Trump Administration understands
challenges of drug development
* Merck CEO says believes Trump focus on patients being able
to afford co-pays rather than overall cost of drugs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Bill Berkrot)