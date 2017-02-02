Feb 2 Merck & Co Inc

* Merck & Co CEO says business development a priority with focus on augmenting early and mid-stage pipeline

* Merck & Co CEO says encouraged by first meeting with President Trump

* Merck sees higher expenses 1H 2017 due to further Keytruda development

* Merck CEO says confident Trump Administration understands challenges of drug development

* Merck CEO says believes Trump focus on patients being able to afford co-pays rather than overall cost of drugs