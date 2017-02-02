EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Metlife Inc
* Investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says
* Confident it will not face u.s. "regulatory hurdles" over share buy back plans-ceo
* Says early 2017 sales are "solid," expects pfo growth to be at higher range of 3-5 percent -cfo
* Metlife continues to see "favorable shift to higher margin products" in emea-cfo
* Metlife says looking at hedging strategiesn examining various options after q4 derivatives loss driven by interest hike, accounting rules-cfo
* Metlife working with fasb on possible accounting rule changes for hedging by insuers-conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.