UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 2 ConocoPhillips
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
* CEO says would cull debt if oil prices rise and cash flow rises
* CEO says hopes President Trump provides more regulatory relief for oil industry
* Says will boost Permian rig count to 11 by mid-February
* Says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.