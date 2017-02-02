Feb 2 Amgen Inc
* Amgen CEO says international expansion important element
of long-term growth
* Amgen CEO says on track to meet or exceed long-term
financial goals through 2018
* Amgen CEO says looks forward to further discussing tax,
regulatory reform, drug pricing with Trump Administration
* Amgen says does not see biosimilar competition for
Neulasta until Q4
* Amgen says working toward July 19 FDA action date on
experimental osteoporosis drug romosozumab
* Amgen CEO says expects to see u.s. Tax reform
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Bill Berkrot)