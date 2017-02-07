Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight

* U.S. Senator John Hoeven says Dakota Access pipeline will be built safely to protect Standing Rock Sioux and others downstream from construction site

* U.S. Senator John Hoeven says will work with federal officials to improve pipeline review process moving forward

* North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum says Dakota Access decision will 'allow for safe transport of North Dakota product (oil) to market'

* North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum repeats request for pipeline protests to vacate Oceti Sakowin camp

* Standing Rock Sioux says will 'fight to protect our water and sacred places from the brazen private interests trying to push this pipeline through'

* Standing Rock Sioux says environmental impact statement for Dakota Access pipeline was 'wrongfully terminated'

* Standing Rock Sioux says its attorneys believe easement for Dakota Access pipeline cannot be 'legally granted at this time'

* Standing Rock Sioux says it will challenge Dakota Access easement in court

* Standing Rock Sioux says if Dakota Access pipeline is built, it will 'seek to shut the pipeline operations down'

* Standing Rock Sioux says: 'Our fight is with Congress and the Trump administration' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)