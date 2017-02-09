Feb 9 Suncor Energy
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash
costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
* CEO Williams says no plan to proceed with major capital
investments in oil sands mining or in-situ in foreseeable future
* Says priority over next few years will be dividend growth
and share buybacks
* CEO says he thinks probability of a U.S. border tax is
relatively low, will respond in more detail if details come out
* CEO says governments of Alberta and Canada realize need to
stay competitive with Trump's United States
* CEO says looking at a share buyback program for later this
year
