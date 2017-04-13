April 13 WELLS CFO SAYS AUTO LOAN PORTFOLIO WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE AS BANK TIGHTENS UNDERWRITING STANDARDS WELLS CFO SAYS HEADCOUNT WILL DECLINE OVER TIME DUE TO OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES AND IF MORTGAGE DEMAND DECLINES WELLS FARGO CLOSED 39 BRANCHES IN 1Q, ON TRACK TO CLOSE 200 THIS YEAR-CFO WELLS FARGO WILL SAVE $2B ANNUALLY STARTING IN 2018 AND REINVEST IN BUSINESS--CFO WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME EXPECTED TO GROW DURING 2017 WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS SALES SCANDAL WILL CONTINUE TO HURT NEW ACCOUNT AND CREDIT CARD OPENINGS IN 2Q, THEN REBOUND WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS IT IS 'DIFFICULT TO PINPOINT' REVENUE IMPACT FROM SALES SCANDAL WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS 'EXPECT A BIGGER NUMBER' THAN $2B IN ANNUAL COST CUTS TO BE ANNOUNCED AT UPCOMING INVESTOR DAY WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK CAN DO BETTER THAN PRIMARY CHECKING ACCOUNT GROWTH OF LESS THAN 2 PCT WELLS FARGO FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL HAS ENDED Wells fargo & co ceo sloan on earnings call says current efficiency ratio 'not acceptable' (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York)