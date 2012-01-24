* Q2 EPS $1.18 vs Street View $1.15

* Q2 revenue up 14.5 pct to $1.45 billion

* Sees China sales hit $300 mln this year, see men's hit $400 mln

Jan 24 Coach Inc (COH.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as sales in its North American and men's businesses rose over the holiday quarter.

Sales at Coach's North American stores open at least a year rose 8.8 percent during the quarter. In China, overall sales were up by a double-digit percentage. The maker of leather handbags said it is on track for annual sales of $300 million in that market.

Coach expects its men's business to double to $400 million this fiscal year.

Overall revenue in the quarter rose 14.6 percent to $1.45 billion, just above the $1.43 billion Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Net income was $347.5 million, or $1.18 per share, compared to $303.4 million, or $1.00 a year earlier. Analysts were expecting $1.15 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting By Phil Wahba)

